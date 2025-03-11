TAKE A LISTEN | Kansas City’s World Cup 2026 ’sonic ID’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Next year’s FIFA 2026 World Cup marks the first time that host cities will have their own version of the official World Cup theme song.

Kansas City, which is set to host six matches next summer, unveiled its own “sonic ID” Tuesday morning.

Kansas City’s sonic ID was developed by Kansas City-area rapper and songwriter Tech N9ne.

Tech N9ne spoke about his work Tuesday morning on WHB 810-AM.

"I was so honored to be the one who KC2026 called on to do the Kansas City remix," said Aaron Yates, who performs as Tech N9ne. "The message I'd like for people to take away from this sonic ID is that togetherness is power, and with that, we can work our way to victory."

Kansas City's World Cup sonic ID is the only host city sonic ID with lyrics.

Kansas City's World Cup sonic ID will be used online and at in-person events in the lead-up to next summer's tournament.

"Tech N9ne perfectly captures the vibe of the Kansas City region and the spirit of anticipation for the World Cup with this sonic ID," KC2026 Director of Fan Festival and Events Mallory Cage said Tuesday. "We are grateful to collaborate with such a strong advocate for Kansas City and our sports community on this remix."

