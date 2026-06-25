'The town is bleeding orange': Soccer and city leaders talk about Oranje Fanwalk

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, turned orange Thursday morning. More than 22,000 people gathered to celebrate the Netherlands national team, ahead of the team's World Cup match against Tunisia.

Several soccer and city leaders rode on the iconic orange bus that led the parade.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said events like this are what the World Cup is all about.

Fernanda Silva/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"This is why we are thrilled to have it in Kansas City," Lucas said.

"When we were pitching all of the base camp cities and all of the participation, we said the World Cup can take over in Kansas City like nowhere else. And I think you're seeing that now," Lucas continued.

For him, Kansas City is not only the Soccer Capital of the United States — it's "the soccer capital of the world."

The vice president of the Royal Netherlands Football Association also rode on the bus.

"It's like the town is bleeding orange," Marianne van Leeuwen said.

Fernanda Silva/KSHB Marianne van Leeuwen, vice president of the Royal Netherlands Football Association.

She said she is flabbergasted by the support Kansas City has shown her national team.

"Kansas City is great. People are so hospitable," van Leeuwen said. "Our players are really happy with the support."

The co-owners of the KC Current also had the chance to catch a ride on the bus.

"The sun is out today, as you can see everywhere, shining on this bright orange, and that's so appropriate. It's a great day for Kansas City," Chris Long said.

Fernanda Silva/KSHB Co-owners of the KC Current, Chris and Angie Long.

When asked about seeing the soccer culture flourish in Kansas City, Angie Long said it is exciting to witness.

"It's just a constant focus. Every day, people are talking about the World Cup," Angie Long said.

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