Tinder report says Kansas City saw dating surge during 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While fans have traveled from around the world to cheer on their favorite teams, many are discovering the biggest win of the tournament isn't always on the field.

"I’m single and ready to mingle," one fan said.

KSHB 41

The World Cup has become an unexpected meeting place for people looking to connect. Some came for the matches, while others left with a few of their own.

According to Tinder, the tournament has driven a surge in new connections worldwide. Host cities experienced a 47% increase in international users, while Kansas City saw a 31% increase compared to the same period last year.

Another study, from DatingAdvice.com , showed that Kansas City, Houston and Miami saw the biggest increases in dating activity during the World Cup.

"Tinder's poppin' off," one woman said.

Travelers say dating apps like Tinder offer a convenient way to experience cultural exchange, and many say it's paid off.

"Jamaica, London, Italy, South Africa... yeah, Mexico," Leslie said when listing the countries of people she's matched with during the tournament.

KSHB 41 Leslie

Another said they've connected with people from South Africa and Jamaica.

Not every connection has been easy, but fans say AI is helping to bridge the language gap.

"I met a really, really good Ecuador woman," Xavier said. "She looked really good, and she doesn't speak any English. So, I was using ChatGPT to talk to her."

KSHB 41 Xavier

A recent survey from DatingAdvice.com found that 86% of Kansas City singles say their dating or hookup activity has increased since the tournament began in June.

"Any time you spend a lot of money to go to another country, you're wanting to hook up," one man said.

While casual encounters may be common during major international events, not everyone is seeking a short-term romance.

"I'm definitely looking for something that's real, something that's long-term," Raisha said.

KSHB 41 Raisha

Whether people are searching for love, friendship or simply a memorable experience, fans say prioritizing safety should be top of mind.

"Health is important, so make sure that you know the person you're with, or if you're hooking up, is sexually healthy enough," one fan advised.

The World Cup only lasts 39 days, but the relationships it starts could last much longer. Only time will tell which connections survive after the tournament ends.

"There's gonna be a baby boom in like ... a year, probably," one woman said.

—