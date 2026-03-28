U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran asks DHS for update on security preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R - Kansas) asked for an update Thursday from new Department of Homeland Security Director Markwayne Mullin on security preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kansas City is one of the host cities for the major sporting event. In addition to matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, teams from England, Argentina, Netherlands and Algeria will make the area their base camps for the entire tournament.

“These moments present an extraordinary opportunity to showcase American leadership, hospitality and security coordination on the world stage,” Morgan said in a statement released Friday. “I am encouraged by the work underway across DHS components and with federal, state and local partners to ensure these events are safe and successful. At the same time, given the scale of these events and the evolving threat environment in the United States, I would appreciate additional clarity on how the Department is approaching preparedness, coordination, and support for all host cities as preparations accelerate.”

U.S. Sen. Moran included several questions he has for Mullin about security efforts, including: "How is DHS assessing readiness across multiple host cities, and what benchmarks are being used to evaluate whether federal, state, and local partners are adequately resourced and prepared in advance of the events?"

Law enforcement agencies from around Kansas and Missouri are working on security plans to keep the public and teams safe during a time when local World Cup organizers expect around 600,000 visitors.

Millions of dollars to support security efforts have been sent to host cities, including Kansas City.

Group stage matches begin in Kansas City at 8 p.m. on June 16 when the defending FIFA World Cup champion, Argentina plays Algeria.

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The highly-anticipated quarterfinal match is scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 11.

All matches will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

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