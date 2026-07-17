Union Station reports 400,000+ visitors during Kansas City World Cup 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Union Station has long been a central experience for fans visiting the city, and it was no different for the city’s hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Friday, Union Station officials announced there were more than 400,000 visitors between June 10 and July 12.

“Our ‘Summer of Soccer’ was a monumental triumph by every possible metric, proving beyond a doubt that Kansas City is a world-class destination,” Union Station President and CEO George Caustello said Friday. “More than that, it served as compelling proof that when we activate our downtown core, this city can host any global event — including countless future occasions at the planned, state-of-the-art new Royals stadium in the Crown Center District.”

Union Station’s location just down the hill from the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, and it being adjacent to the KC Streetcar — which helped fans get around the city — helped draw in visitors.

Sam Hartle/KSHB

Fan Festival organizers said earlier this week that more than 400,000 fans attended the festival over the course of the tournament. The KC Streetcar reported more than 700,000 riders used the service during the tournament window.

As part of Friday’s release, Union Station said that more than 38,000 vehicles were parked in its lots during the World Cup window, and it had more than 70,000 riders use the Union Station streetcar stop.

Union Station also took advantage of its Amtrak station, which provided riders from Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis a chance to arrive at the World Cup by train.

Amtrak estimated earlier this week that more than 25,000 customers traveled through Union Station , an 11% increase in ridership compared to the same time period in 2025. Amtrak had added extra capacity on its Missouri River Runner service connecting Kansas City to St. Louis and Chicago.

Sam Hartle/KSHB

Throughout the tournament, the City of Entrepreneurs event featured more than 115 small businesses offering a chance to keep the World Cup experience going with a dose of air conditioning. Union Station estimates the City of Entrepreneurs event in the Grand Plaza attracted 120,00 attendees and generated more than $1 million in small business revenue.

“The value of City of Entrepreneurs extends beyond the marketplace itself,” Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City President and CEO Tracey Lewis said. “Participating businesses gained greater exposure, formed new connections and introduced their products and stories to audiences they may not have otherwise reached.”

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