UPDATES | Argentina, Switzerland fans holding rallies ahead of quarterfinals match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of Argentina and Switzerland soccer are holding rallies to celebrate their teams ahead of Saturday's FIFA World Cup quarterfinals match at Kansas City Stadium.

Argentina fans will host a banderazo at 5 p.m. at Mill Creek Park. Another banderazo is taking place at 7 p.m. at Café Corazón.

Switzerland fans are set to take over Hooley House in the Power & Light District. The welcome party starts at 8 p.m.

Fans will also be in full force at FIFA Fan Fest until 9 p.m. Friday.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

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