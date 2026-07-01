UPDATES | USA to play Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup knockout match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans will be tuned in Wednesday in Kansas City to see Team USA take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

Miles away in Kansas City, the Ghana men's national team and the Colombia men's national team are set to arrive Wednesday. The two teams play against each other in the final Round of 32 match at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Kansas City Stadium.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

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UPDATE, 4:50 p.m. | Fans are already gathering at Kansas City's Power & Light to watch the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match.

KC Live! Fans gathered at Power & Light to watch the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match Wednesday, July 1.

UPDATE, 3:55 p.m. | Jackson Overstreet, public information officer for the Kansas City Aviation Department, told KSHB 41 News that Columbia's flight to Kansas City is "on schedule." FlightAware expects the flight to land at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport just after 5:35 p.m.

Ghana is tracking for a 6:30 p.m. arrival at Kansas City International Airport (MCI), per Overstreet.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas took to social media to highlight the fans who packed Power & Light for Team USA's match last week, and he expects the energy will be the same for tonight's Round of 32 match.

Thousands packed Power & Light last week to cheer on Team USA and tonight, we do it again. We are cheering alongside every Kansas Citian as Team USA takes the pitch in the FIFA World Cup.



Let's go! 🙌⚽ #USMNT #FIFAWorldCup2026 #KansasCity #GoTeamUSA #SoccerCapitalOfAmerica pic.twitter.com/ra7vJhoG6J — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) July 1, 2026

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