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VIDEO | England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford talks experience of meeting Patrick Mahomes

'A legend': England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has high praise for Patrick Mahomes
'A legend': England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has high praise for Patrick Mahomes
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The England men's national team is still in Kansas City ahead of an ever-important match Wednesday against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals.

During Monday's media availability, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford talked about his experience meeting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time. The two men went golfing last week at the Oakwood Country Club in KCMO.

Watch Pickford's comments in the video player below.

'A legend': England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has high praise for Patrick Mahomes

England will face Argentina for a spot in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Wednesday in Atlanta. The match is set to start at 2 p.m.

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