What you need to know for Day 1 of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly four years ago to the day, FIFA announced the 16 host cities for its 2026 World Cup.

Kansas City made the list , and has since worked nonstop to Welcome the World .

The FIFA 2026 World Cup kicks off today.

At the beginning of each match day, get your day started with KSHB 41's Match Day World Cup preview. It will have that day's matches and when/where you can watch them (TV, in-person or at watch parties across Kansas City). You can also stay in the know with Fan Fest hours and activities (and concerts). We might even offer a few World Cup-themed restaurants across Kansas City!

We've worked hard for this, Kansas City. Now let's enjoy it!

Have a question about the World Cup? Send us an email and we'll answer it .



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Today's Matches

2 p.m. — Mexico vs. South Africa (FOX); Mexico City Stadium (Group A)

9 p.m. — South Korea vs. Czechia (FS1); Guadalajara Stadium (Group A)

FIFA World Cup Kansas City Fan Fest Hours

1–6 p.m.

KSHB 41 World Cup 101

KSHB 41 World Cup reporter Tod Palmer breaks down what you need to know before you go to Fan Fest.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

If you're looking for a taste from the countries competing in matches today, you can check out the restaurants below.

For some flavors of Mexico, an option in Kansas City, Missouri, is Cancun Fiesta Fresh, located at 4019 Pennsylvania Ave. The Westport taco joint claims to be the "World Cup taco headquarters of Kansas City," per its social media.

While there isn't a restaurant specific to South African cuisine in the KC metro, Tasty African Food KC serves dishes from across Africa, according to the restaurant's website. It is located at 11240 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

If you're after a pastry that originated in the Czech Republic, fans can visit Kolaches And Coffee at 7214 W. 119th St. in Overland Park.

As for South Korea, Choga Korean Restaurant offers traditional Korean fare. The Overland Park restaurant can be found at 6920 W. 105th St.

Photo of the Day

Fernanda Silva/KSHB Phe, a seamstress who has worked at All Nations Flag Company in Kansas City, Missouri’s Rivermarket neighborhood for more than 40 years, works to create a flag for the nation of Curaçao.



Curaçao is set to play Ecuador on Saturday, June 20, in the group stage of FIFA’s World Cup 2026 at Kansas City Stadium.



Share with us how you, your friends, and family are taking in the World Cup. Send us photos/video at pics@kshb.com .

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