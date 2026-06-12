What you need to know for Day 2 of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — World Cup fans turned out across Kansas City on Thursday to catch the opening two matches of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The second day of matches could be a little more nerve-wracking for co-host United States, as they take the pitch for the first time this World Cup at 8 p.m. against Paraguay from Los Angeles Stadium.

Friday promises to be another full day of soccer, with co-host Canada taking on Bosnia & Herzegovina at 2 p.m. from Toronto Stadium.

Lots of events are planned for the Kansas City area as well, including a full afternoon and evening at FIFA Fan Fest.

Scroll below for our World Cup Day 2 preview.

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Today's Matches

2 p.m. - Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (FOX); Toronto Stadium GROUP B

8 p.m. - USA vs Paraguay (FOX); Los Angeles Stadium GROUP D

Fan Fest Hours

4 p.m. to Midnight

KSHB 41 World Cup 101

KSHB 41 World Cup reporter Tod Palmer previews the USA vs. Paraguay match.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

If you're interested in trying food or drink from the countries competing in matches today, check out the Kansas City-area restaurants below.

Those interested in sampling a Canadian dish that originated in Quebec — poutine — can find versions of it with The Blue Line Hockey Bar's pokecheck poutine fries and Chick-in Waffle's poutine fries. The Blue Line Hockey Bar is in Kansas City's River Market, located at 529 Walnut St. Chick-in Waffle has locations in Kansas City, Independence and Liberty in Missouri and Lawrence and Overland Park in Kansas.

If Bosnian pastries are more your fancy, fans can visit Burek and Cake. The bakery is located in Suite A at 3605 NE Antioch Road, Kansas City, Missouri.

For a taste of the USA, in true Kansas City fashion, there are a number of barbecue restaurants to dig in at in the metro — Meat Mitch Barbecue, Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, Q39, Jack Stack Barbecue, Gates Bar-B-Q and many more. For some insight, check out KSHB 41's 2023 Kansas City BBQ Draft.

Fans interested in some sips with cultural roots in South America — including Paraguay — Café Corazón sells an herbal tea called yerba mate. The Latin and Indigenous coffee shop can be found at three Kansas City, Missouri, locations: 5911 Main St., 1721 Westport Road, and 110 Southwest Boulevard.

Photo of the Day

Fernanda Silva/KSHB School is out in Kansas City, allowing fans of ages to cheer on Team Mexico during FIFA's World Cup 2026 opening match on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at FIFA Fan Fest at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

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