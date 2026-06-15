What you need to know for Day 5 of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City takes a break from Fan Fest today, but World Cup preps for tomorrow's first match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium are well underway.

Did you see the "Oranje Walk" yesterday before the Netherlands vs. Japan match in Dallas?

LM Otero/AP Photo/LM Otero Fans conduct an "Orange Walk" to Dallas Stadium before the World Cup Group F soccer match between Japan and the Netherlands, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

There's one of those scheduled in Kansas City on June 25 ahead of the Dutch team's final group stage match against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium.

The group will bop down Main Street from the Power and Light District down to FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Speaking of fan events, Argentina fans will gather at 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Park.

All four Kansas City-area base camp teams continue training at their base camp sites.

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(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 )



Today's Matches

11 a.m. — Spain vs. Cape Verde (FOX); Atlanta Stadium GROUP H

2 p.m. — Belgium vs. Egypt (FOX); Seattle Stadium GROUP G

5 p.m. — Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (FS1); Miami Stadium GROUP H

8 p.m. — Iran vs. New Zealand (FS1); Los Angeles Stadium GROUP G

Fan Fest Hours

FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City is closed today.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

1 p.m. — Sporting KC and Argentina Meet and Greet at No Other Pub in Kansas City, Missouri

6 p.m. — Argentina Banderazo at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri

7 p.m. — Bresh at Kansas City Power and Light District

7 p.m. — Argentina Banderazo at Kansas City Power and Light District

Watch Parties around Kansas City

11 a.m. — Spain vs. Cape Verde at Current Landing at CPKC Stadium

2 p.m. — Belgium vs. Egypt at Current Landing at CPKC Stadium

5 p.m. — Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Current Landing at CPKC Stadium

8 p.m. — Iran vs. New Zealand at Current Landing at CPKC Stadium

World Cup Eats

For Spain vs. Cape Verde, check out La Bodega, 703 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, MO, 64108 https://labodegakc.com/ (Spain)

For tonight's match between Iran and New Zealand, consider KC Grill 'N Kabob, 12126 W. 87th St., Lenexa, KS, 66215 https://kcgrillnkabob.com/ (Iran – Persian restaurant)

Photo of the Day

A warm welcome in Kansas and great to meet so many fans. 🤝🙌 pic.twitter.com/XDA9zWCO3v — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 14, 2026

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