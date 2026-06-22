KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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The World Cup is drawing massive crowds to Kansas City, but not every business is cashing in. Some Midtown business owners say the tournament's energy is staying downtown and locals are steering clear, leaving neighborhood staples without their most reliable customers.

World Cup brings crowds to Kansas City, but some Midtown businesses say locals are staying away

At Good Karma Coffee House, owner Brian Roberts took a different approach from the start. Rather than chasing World Cup foot traffic, he leaned into his Hyde Park and Union Hill regulars, telling them months ago his shop would be a safe haven from the tournament crowds.

"I'm always going to be invested in the people who've already invested in me. I'm not going to go chase waterfalls, I'm just going to stick to my customer and give them the product that they came to appreciate," Roberts said. "Locals will show up and they will support us as long as they've gained that trust and we haven't burnt them chasing shiny objects."

Grant Stephens Brian Roberts - Owner Good Karma Coffee

A few blocks away, Hammers Dueling Piano Bar took the opposite approach, opening early to capture game day foot traffic. But co-owner Brett Dowell says the strategy hasn't paid off the way he hoped.

"People aren't getting away from the main thing, Fan Fest and Power and Light," Dowell said. "You can watch the streetcars come by just filled, but nobody's getting off at other locations than downtown, Crossroads, Power and Light. So, I mean, the people are here, just not going away from those central areas."

Grant Stephens Brett Dowell – Co-Owner Hammers Dueling Piano Bar

Both owners agree locals are avoiding the area, assuming it's too crowded. But that hasn’t been the case. Much of the World Cup party remains concentrated downtown.

Roberts and Dowell hope neighborhood customers will return before the final whistle, as the real goal is keeping local businesses alive long after fans and teams leave town.

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