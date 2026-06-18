World Cup fans arrived Thursday at KCI where volunteers helped introduce them to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ecuador and Curaçao fans arrived at Kansas City International Airport Thursday, bringing music, dancing, and World Cup energy ahead of the Saturday matchup between the country's national teams.

Eduardo Erazo flew in from Ecuador and landed at KCI at the same time as a charter flight from Curaçao

"World Cup a lot of fun," Erazo said. "We love to dance the same way they love to dance."

He came prepared for more than just the soccer match.

"This is my Ecuadorian celebration of 100 years shirt for my country," he said. "And I have many other things in my luggage, but I don't want to take them out now because it's a surprise for tomorrow."

Eduardo also had a message for Curaçao fans.

"They don't know what they are in for," he said. "There will be more Ecuadorians here. Not today, but tomorrow there will be."

Behind the scenes, Mallie Haire, an airport engineer volunteer, was among those helping the international wave of visitors find their way through the terminal.

"This is definitely the loudest it's been," Haire said.

Volunteers are stationed at key points throughout the airport to answer questions and direct fans to transportation options and directions to their hotels.

"Everyone comes here with a great energy," JHaire said. "We're kind of stationed throughout key points where people kind of have the most questions."

Haire said overcrowding has not been a problem with numerous trained volunteers to direct people through the airport.

She described the energy in the terminal as a welcome change of pace.

"It's kind of nice to step out of the office, be in the terminal with all of the excitement, and be just in the heart of it," Haire said.

She also took note of the enthusiasm of the fans.

"It's really exciting to see them dancing around and stuff too," Haire said.

As for Erazo, he arrived with confidence heading into Saturday.

"We are going to beat them, be happy, celebrate pre-party, after party; we will be here the whole night," Erazo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

