World Cup fans bringing banderazos, fanwalks, afterparties to Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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In less than a month, Kansas City will welcome soccer fans from all over the world.

They are not only researching what to do while visiting but are bringing love, passion and soccer-related events to town.

Argentina fans are planning a banderazo the day before their game against Algeria. The event is set for 6 p.m. on June 15 at Mill Creek Park.

Christian Crivelli/@bandaargentina

A banderazo is a fan gathering known for passionate displays of flags, chants and team spirit — and Argentina fans are known as some of the most passionate fans in the world.

Netherlands fans are also bringing their energy to Kansas City in a unique way.

@Dutchorangebus

Ahead of their game against Tunisia, the Orange Fanwalk will march through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on June 25.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at KC Live! in the Power & Light District.

Trevor O'Brian/DHL/The Famous Dutch Orange Bus

The iconic Orange Bus will lead the procession through downtown to the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Fans from Ecuador are organizing events after their match as well.

Ecuador plays Curaçao on Saturday, June 20, and their afterparty is set to take place at Dos Lokos Sports Bar in Westport.

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