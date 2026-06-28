World Cup fans celebrate in Kansas City as all 4 base camp teams advance to knockout round

KANSAS CITY — Visitors from across the globe filled the Country Club Plaza on Sunday as the Netherlands, Argentina, England and Algeria, the four teams with a base camp in the Kansas City area, all advanced to the knockout round of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Flags representing nations from around the world lined the Sister Cities International Bridge as fans soaked in the atmosphere and picked up Kansas City souvenirs.

Said and Ferrludga, Algerian fans visiting from Quebec, were among those shopping on the Plaza.

"Chiefs! Chiefs! Oh, we got Chiefs gear! Yes, yes, we got the merchandise of the Chiefs," Said said.

The pair are longtime Algeria supporters and were thrilled after their team's last-minute tie with Austria Saturday night sent both teams into the knockout round.

"It was an interesting game, and we are very proud of our team, Algeria," Said said.

kshb 41 World Cup fans celebrate in Kansas City as base camp teams advance to knockout round

Austin Cotharn, who attended Saturday's match, described the energy inside the stadium.

"It was a lot of relief, I think from both fan bases, and seeing that outpour of positive energy was really fun!" Cotharn said.

I also spoke with Americans who traveled to Kansas City to experience the World Cup for the first time.

"The people I find here are incredibly friendly and welcoming," Coleman said. "It was the most electric atmosphere you could've ever imagined."

kshb 41 World Cup fans celebrate in Kansas City as base camp teams advance to knockout round

Now attention is turning to the knockout stage. Ghana and Colombia will face off Friday at Kansas City Stadium, and ticket prices are already skyrocketing.

"It's not a game, it's an experience," Coleman said.

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