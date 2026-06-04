World Cup journalists say Kansas City is calm, but brace for Argentine fans

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Argentine journalists are in Kansas City to cover the three-time World Cup champions' preparations — and many say they've been impressed by the city, even as they warn locals to brace for what's coming when Argentine fans arrive.

Argentina hosted a community training session at the Sporting Kansas City Training Centre Wednesday.

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The $75 million facility is serving as the Argentine national team's headquarters for practice sessions, player workouts, team meetings, and staff operations. The team is staying at Origin Hotel.

About half of the journalists covering Argentina's third practice session in Kansas City came from outside the United States, with many traveling from Argentina, according to organizers.

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Ramiro Pantorotto, who covers sports for Solo Deportes, arrived Monday and has been covering World Cups since 2006. This is his sixth.

"It's a really beautiful city," Pantorotto said. "It's our first time here. So we're trying to enjoy it."

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He said Kansas City has what it takes to host the tournament.

"I think you are really prepared for receiving the World Cup. You have a big city. A very nice stadium," Pantorotto said.

But he had a warning for residents.

"The Argentinian fans are crazy. You're gonna feel that. You're gonna feel it," Pantorotto said.

Miguel Bossio, a journalist at Telefe who has covered World Cups since 2006, echoed that sentiment about the city.

"People are friendlier, more relaxed. There's not as much craziness as there is in the big capital cities. I liked that," Bossio said, in an interview in his native Spanish.

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"The city is very beautiful, very nice, and we're having a great time," Bossio said.

He described Argentine fans as the most passionate in the world — and offered a preemptive apology.

"It's the most passionate fan base of them all — very loud, very social, always gathering together, always organizing flag-waving rallies," Bossio said. "So we're apologizing in advance just in case they get a little carried away with their excitement. They're all good people — the Argentine fan is very devoted, very passionate."

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Leo Paradizo, a journalist with ESPN Argentina and other stations, said the atmosphere in Kansas City is noticeably different from what he's used to.

"You can feel a different atmosphere here — much calmer, and people are much more relaxed," Paradizo said.

He said Kansas City residents may not fully grasp what's ahead.

"When the wave of Argentines arrives to enjoy the World Cup, you'll see firsthand the level of passion and frenzy that football creates in our country," Paradizo said.

Jake Reid, president and CEO of Sporting Kansas City, said the international attention is exactly what the city has been working toward.

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"I think this is why we do it, right? The impact is this, right? It is the international media and spotlight on Kansas City," Reid said. "Let's show off what we can do. Let's show off who we are as people. I think that's what differentiates us from a lot of these other cities in town."

Reid continued, "It's now time to show the world what we can do."

Despite the exhausting pace, the journalists said they wouldn't have it any other way.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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