World Cup leaves lasting legacy on Kansas City's soccer culture, community

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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The World Cup brought unforgettable moments to Kansas City. And for some families, the biggest impact may be what comes next — especially for the next generation of soccer players.

Fan Federico Carmona said the tournament left behind more than murals and memories, deepening his connection to the game itself.

World Cup leaves lasting legacy on Kansas City's soccer culture and community

"When I showed up and I saw all those all those fans, definitely I got tears in my in my eyes. It was amazing," Carmona said. "I've been in the United States for 25 years, and I never experienced that."

His children also got to see their identity, culture and community come to life during the tournament.

"It makes sense now. It makes sense for them," Carmona said.

Grant Stephens Federico Carmona – Argentinian Soccer Fan

City leaders hope that feeling lasts, helping inspire the next generation of soccer fans.

"I think the future of soccer in this region is extremely bright… I think what we're going to see is the World Cup is going to continue to accentuate the role soccer has, not only as a sport, but as a major economic factor in our region," said Cliff Illig, a principal owner of Sporting Kansas City. "I think we'll see a lot more kids playing the game. I think we'll see a lot more soccer events."

KC2026 officials talk impact of World Cup in Kansas City

Carmona said he is already seeing that shift.

"Yes, I think definitely. There has been an eye-opener for a lot of people. Support it a lot more … it will stick for life," Carmona said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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