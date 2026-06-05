KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The ConnectKC26 transportation plan around Kansas City during the World Cup is adding another location to its stadium route on game days.

The Stadium Direct route will now also stop at the transit hub at Main Street and Cleaver Boulevard.

Meghan Jansen, a consultant helping KC2026 with transportation, made the announcement at an event Friday.

World Cup transportation plan adds stop for stadium connection

She added the organization has seen high demand for stadium transportation. The route from Oak Park Mall to Arrowhead Stadium is already sold out for the June 16 game.

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“We had a lot of interest in the stadium direct early on,” Jansen said.

The Region Direct route launches June 11 — it will connect 15 locations with FIFA Fan Festival in downtown Kansas City.

It costs $5 for a day pass, $25 for a week pass and $50 for a tournament pass.

The Airport Direct route is free. It connects riders with KCI Airport and FIFA Fan Festival — it also begins June 11.

Jansen advised riders they will need to buy tickets in advance online. Bus drivers will not accept cash at the door.

Riders can use the Transit app to track the buses in real time.

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