World Series-winning manager Ned Yost elected into the Royals Hall of Fame, induction set for Sept. 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals and World Series-winning manager Ned Yost was announced by the club as the next Royals legend to be elected into the Royals Hall of Fame.

Yost will be inducted on Sept. 2 when the team takes on the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

He will become the 27th inductee into the Royals Hall of Fame, joining the likes of George Brett, Ewing Kauffman and Whitey Herzog.

Yost joined the Royals in 2010 after an unsuccessful six-season stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he finished with a 457-502 record and zero postseason appearances.

When Yost joined the Royals, they had not achieved a winning season since 2003 and had not appeared in the postseason since winning the World Series in 1985.

Under Yost, the Royals had four .500 or better seasons from 2013 to 2016, which was more than what they achieved from 1990 to 2010.

Yost was also able to make the Royals become postseason threats, not only breaking the team's 29-year postseason drought in 2014 but falling one game short of winning the 2014 World Series.

His 2014 club was the first in Major League Baseball history to begin the postseason with eight consecutive victories.

He would then take the team back to the World Series in 2015 and defeat the New York Mets to win their second World Series in the franchise's history.

Yost would manage the Royals until his retirement from baseball at the end of the 2019 season.

Yost's 22-9 postseason record for a .710 winning percentage is the highest for managers who have managed at least 20 postseason games.

Yost finished his Royals managerial career with a record of 746-839, an American League Central Division title, two American League Pennants and a 2015 World Series victory. His 746 wins are the most by a Royals manager.

