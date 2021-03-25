WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs are giving WR Demarcus Robinson a one-year deal, per his agents, The Katz Bros. https://t.co/17iHQ0n9EB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021

In the 2020 season, Robinson played in all 16 regular season games, earning 466 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and played in all three postseason games.

Robinson was drafted by the Chiefs in 2016 in the fourth round.

Three Chiefs wide receivers went into free agency after Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs recently tendered Byron Pringle. Sammy Watkins is still exploring his options.

