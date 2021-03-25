Menu

WR Demarcus Robinson re-signs with Chiefs

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after their NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 15:09:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In the 2020 season, Robinson played in all 16 regular season games, earning 466 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and played in all three postseason games.

Robinson was drafted by the Chiefs in 2016 in the fourth round.

Three Chiefs wide receivers went into free agency after Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs recently tendered Byron Pringle. Sammy Watkins is still exploring his options.

