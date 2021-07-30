'You can't see me': Tyreek Hill challenges Olympian Usain Bolt to a race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a message for Olympian Usain Bolt: "you can't see me at 40 yards."

Hill spoke to reporters on Friday after training camp practice and answered questions about a supposed race between the two athletes.

The questions came after an interview Bolt did on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. Bolt and Hill are both Gatorade-sponsored athletes and met one time and talked about who would win in a race.

"He was like how he could take me, and he was talking, 'blah blah blah,' but then I went to the combine one year, I ran a 4.22 in my sweats and some shoes," Bolt said. "I told Tyreek, 'You got no chance.'"

The wide receiver responded to the challenge from Bolt.

"Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason right," Hill said. "He's old. He's washed up, and he can't see me at 40 yards."

Hill said that he knew he could not beat Bolt at his signature track and field event, the 100-yard dash, but he believes a 40-yard dash race between the two would end in Hill's victory.

Reporters also asked Hill about a potential race between himself and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Metcalf challenged Hill in early July on Twitter.

Get at me next off season @cheetah — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 8, 2021

But, it doesn't seem like that race will happen any time soon, according to Hill.

"If Usain Bolt call you out, you got to go at Usain first," Hill said. "Once you knock him out, then that's when you begin to think about the other options. DK he's fast, but let's slow our roll here."