Young players use Tyreek Hill’s camp as chance to challenge the Cheetah

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd // KSHB
Ever since an athlete participating in one of his offseason football camps went viral for making a catch over him, every player with a pair of cleats is taking their best shot.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 12, 2021
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Tyreek Hill says he’s used to it by now.

“Kids always (say) 'I'm going to be that next kid that (gets) you,'” Hill joked Saturday during his camp’s latest stop at the Scheels Soccer Complex in Overland Park.

“I'm always like 'not today,'” Hill said adding his teammates got a few laughs at his expense after the clip surfaced.

The Chiefs’ speedster spent nearly two hours with young athletes, coaching drills and accepting each eager opponent.

Dripping sweat on a hot afternoon, Hill weaved through a chorus of young campers, even leapfrogging another before belting 10 more yards.

“I feel like this is my purpose,” Hill added earnestly. “To be here for these kids to motivate these kids.”

