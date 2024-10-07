'You're in Kansas City when you're here': John Brown BBQ brings taste of KC to NYC

NEW YORK — John Brown BBQ opened in 2011 to bring a taste of Kansas City to New York City.

"You're in Kansas City when you're here," said Josh Bowen, restaurant owner.

Even after 13 years, Bowen told KSHB 41's Mick Shaffer he still can't describe New York barbecue.

"I don't know, hot dogs or something?" Bowen joked.

He said he decided to open his restaurant after determining there wasn't much of a barbecue scene across the five boroughs.

"We opened and got a lot of attention. And 13 years later, here we are," Bowen said.

Bowen grew up in Lawrence — hence the name John Brown — and Shawnee before landing in New York.

Don't worry, he brought the burnt ends with him.

"It's Kansas City-style, so we put a lot of love into it," Bowen said. "We've got a beautiful smoker that almost does it all for us."

Bowen brought his love for the Chiefs and Royals with him, too.

While John Brown has widely become a hangout for those who bleed red and gold, the restaurant is ready to welcome those who bleed blue.

"It's kind of interesting that since we've become a dynasty or a juggernaut and everything (speaking of the Chiefs), people just want to be part of it," Bowen said.

On big Kansas City game nights like Monday, when the Chiefs will play on Monday Night Football and the Royals will play in Game 2 of the ALDS, Bowen's Kansas City barbecue spot turns into a Kansas City sports bar.

"This week will be interesting because if you want to watch the Royals and Chiefs on a split screen, I don't know where you're going to do that at a bar in New York and not be somebody that's not liked, ya know?" Bowen said.

With good barbecue and a good football team, Bowen is more than ready for the Royals to join in.

"Hopefully people are ready to learn everybody's name on the team again," he joked.

Monday night, the Royals play at 6:38 p.m. and the Chiefs play at 7:15 p.m.

