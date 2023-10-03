Supreme Court denies challenge to keep Trump off 2024 ballot

The Supreme Court has turned down a case seeking to keep former President Donald Trump off of 2024 election ballots because of his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Justices rejected an appeal filed by long-shot Republican presidential candidate John Anthony Castro, which cited a Civil War-era Constitutional clause that prohibits anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding federal or state office. The provision is nestled at the end of the 14th Amendment and has only been used a couple of times throughout history, but has gained renewed attention following the Capitol insurrection.

"The fight is far from being over," Castro said on X. "We’re going to get the liberal 9th Circuit to kick Trump off the ballot in Montana, Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. Coupled with the 1st Circuit kicking him off the Maine ballot, there’s ZERO path to 270."

Several other liberal groups have filed similar lawsuits, meaning this likely won't be the last time the nation's high court has to weigh in on the matter. However, at least one state's top election official has already rebuked the legal theory and said anyone who meets the requirements to run for office will be printed on the ballots.

"As long as he submits his declaration of candidacy and signs it under the penalties of perjury and pays the $1,000 filing fee, his name will appear on the presidential primary ballot," New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said in a press conference. "I'll be certainly watching what's happening with the courts on the issue, but we'll have to see how that plays out."

These challenges come as Trump is dominating Republican primary polls despite his four criminal indictments: Three in federal court and one in Georgia regarding his alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

