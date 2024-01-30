'Take Our Country Back' protest convoy headed to southern border

As tensions escalate between the federal government and Texas over how to handle the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, this week a group of self-proclaimed "patriots" are planning a "peaceful rally" in what organizers are calling the "Take Our Border Back" convoy.

According to their website, members of the convoy have called themselves "God's army" and are calling on active and retired law enforcement, military, veterans, elected officials and other "law abiding, freedom-loving Americans" to join the cause.

"These people are committed to a peaceful demonstration that we've had enough — that the American people have had enough," said Rep. Keith Self.

Last week on Fox Business, Self said he supports the group.

The group plans to leave Monday from Virginia Beach and head south to Jacksonville, Florida, before making several stops along the border.

On Feb. 3, the group plans to split up for three separate rallies in Eagle Pass, Texas, Yuma, Arizona, and San Ysidro, California.

Convoy leaders told Vice News they want to "shed light on the obvious dangers posed by wide open southern borders." This comes amid a feud between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden White House administration over border enforcement measures.

"Unfortunately, there is a governor in Texas, Gov. Abbott, who has politicized this issue of what's happening on the border and it's not making people's lives safer. It's making it harder for law enforcement at the border to do their job," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.

Over the weekend, Gov. Abbott vowed, "The fight is not over," after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 last week in favor of the federal government's power to remove razor wireinstalled at Abbott's direction along stretches of the border in Texas.

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend in Las Vegas commented on the situation.

"When I'm president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them reinforcements," said Trump.

Texas is now receiving support from the Republican governors of 25 states. Trump is calling for those governors to take it one step further and send their National Guard troops to Texas in support of Gov. Abbott's efforts to secure the border.

