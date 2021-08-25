Teddy Bridgewater named starting quarterback for Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pocket change.

For the fifth time in five years, the Denver Broncos will feature a new starting quarterback in the season opener. Following a spirited competition, Teddy Bridgewater won the job over Drew Lock, the Broncos tweeted Wednesday morning.

Coach Fangio informed our team this morning that Teddy Bridgewater will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/ZU0hNCi0kg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2021

There was a sense the coaching staff began training camp leaning slightly toward Bridgewater. However, Lock, the incumbent and a Lee's Summit native, showed improvement and never flinched in the battle during the past month.

In the end, Bridgewater claimed the top spot with his strong performance against the Seattle Seahawks, which included five defensive starters. The 28-year-old completed 9 of 11 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Two things stuck out about the performance: he converted a fourth-and-5 dig route to Jerry Jeudy that showed patience, and he engineered a 16-play touchdown drive featuring dinks, dunks and touch on a 21-yard pass to tight end Eric Saubert.

Despite a mix bag during training camp, Bridgewater, acquired from the Panthers in April, boasted impressive game stats: 16 of 19 completions, 179 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 24 team points during his 40 plays.

“It would be cool,” said Bridgewater about possibility of winning the job. “I just know that it’s not about me, it’s about the other 10 guys out there there. It’s about scoring points.”

Lock made a strong push. In fact, after his Minnesota game, it appeared his job to lose.

Neither Lock nor Bridgewater stood out in practice following the preseason opener, leaving Bridgewater the platform to make his statement in his start.

Lock, playing against a few Seattle starters on his first few series, went 9-for-14 for 80 yards, leading two scoring drives. However, he suffered two fumbles — the offensive line broke down on the first sack and Austin Schlottmann stepped on Lock’s foot, ending a red zone drive.

In the end, Lock, the Broncos’ 2019 second-round draft pick from the University of Missouri and starter for 18 games, showed well.

He finished the first two games, completing 14 of 21 passes for 231 passes, two touchdowns, no interceptions and 23 team points in his 49 plays.

Lock admitted the competition brought out the best in both quarterbacks, and the two appear to genuinely like each other. Given their history, it’s likely both quarterbacks will play this season either due to injury or ineffectiveness.

The Broncos aim to end their streak of four straight losing seasons and five consecutive without a playoff berth.

Lock, a Lee's Summit High School graduate and the 2014 Thomas A. Simone Award winner, appeared in 50 games for the Tigers in college, throwing for 12,193 yards with 99 touchdowns and 39 interceptions despite a consistent turnover in offensive coordinators.

He ranks second behind Chase Daniel is career passing yards (12,515) and career passing touchdowns (101) at Mizzou.

KSHB 41 Digital In-Depth Reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.