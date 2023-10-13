Teen arrested, 2nd suspect sought in Morgan State University shooting

Baltimore police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting at Morgan State University last week that left five people wounded.

The unidentified teen was taken into custody in Washington, D.C., Thursday without incident and has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, police announced Friday morning.

Now authorities are searching for a second suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, who police say is considered armed and dangerous. He's been issued an arrest warrant for attempted murder.

"We will not rest until Williams is in custody," Commissioner Richard Worley said in the statement. "While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city."

Authorities were able to identify Williams and the other juvenile using surveillance video from the shooting, which occurred on Oct. 3.

Morgan State students had been making their way from a campus auditorium to the student center for a coronation ball when shots rang out. Officials locked down the campus as SWAT searched for the suspects in buildings room-by-room.

Four men and one woman ranging from 18 to 22 years old were hospitalized with injuries, four of them being students. Neither of the gunmen were students at Morgan State.

Police believe a dispute amongst a small group prompted the shooting and that those injured were "unintended targets."

Still, the shooting has pushed the school to upgrade security. Officials announced they're building a wall around 90% of the campus and installing metal detectors and a guard booth outside the dorm building near where the gunfire erupted.

