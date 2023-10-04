Temperatures come crashing down as cold front hits US

Following a scorching summer, a dramatic shift is on the way for millions of Americans as a cold front approaches, bringing severe storms and heavy rainfall across the southern United States.

A blast of cool air from Canada is sweeping down across the United States, resulting in temperatures dropping by as much as 35 degrees in some areas.

The cold front is expected to move through North and Central Texas on Wednesday night and extend into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The clash between the cold air and the summer-like air that is still lingering will lead to stormy weather.

On Tuesday, storms hit the Plains and Midwest, causing baseball-sized hail in parts of Kansas and strong winds in parts of Nebraska.

On Wednesday, additional storms prompted a "Severe Thunderstorm Watch" for parts of North Texas, bringing the potential for heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures from the Great Lakes to New York may plummet by 35 degrees over the weekend, with 20-degree drops expected in many areas. On Wednesday, New York’s average highs were in the 80s; by Sunday, highs are expected to be in the mid- to low-40s.

The cold front will also bring relief to the north-central U.S. starting Wednesday, with places like Minneapolis seeing a significant temperature decrease from record-breaking highs of the 90s to the 60s.

The drier and cooler air moving across the southeast will eventually reach Florida, and by Sunday, most of Central Florida will have temperatures in the 60s, with some areas even as low as the 50s. This comes as Florida saw temperatures of at least 90 degrees Fahrenheit every day in August, with six consecutive days reaching 94 or 95 degrees.

Meteorologists don't expect the cold front to last long, but it could interact with Tropical Storm Philippe which is expected to approach New England by Sunday.

