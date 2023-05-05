These amenities and upgrades can boost your home’s value

Selling your home can be one of the more stressful experiences of your life. With the housing market in a state of flux, it makes sense that you’d want to get the most value out of your home as possible. Fortunately, there are certain features in your home that may make it more appealing to potential buyers and may even add thousands to your home’s sale price.

Zillow reports that kitchen amenities ranging from steam and pizza ovens to professional-grade appliances can increase the worth of a home by as much as 5.3%, which represents a significant jump in price for today’s average house. Research from the site also noted that more practical features, including doorbell cameras, heat pumps and fenced backyards, also contributed to faster home sales by several days.

The good news is that some of these features are easy to install and may not break the bank, either.

On the other hand, more personalized additions to your home, such as she sheds and wine cellars, might add value, but they may also tack on a few extra days of sale time. While the site acknowledges that yes, not every person will value these more personalized touches, the buyers that do are happy to pay more.

The data also found that buyers in today’s marketplace are interested in fun and unique amenities and features such as outdoor patios, saltwater pools, outdoor entertainment spaces, pizza ovens and outdoor kitchens.

The top five features that will help a home sell for more than expected, according to Zillow’s data, are:

Steam oven Pizza oven Professional appliances Terrazzo She shed

Soapstone and quartz are sixth and seventh on the list, so if you’re planning to upgrade your countertops soon, take note.

The taste for these amenities rose during the pandemic as people gravitated more toward at-home activities and entertainment.

In addition to features that help boost a home’s appeal, there are also some that can devalue it. Research found that homes that have tiled countertops sell for 1.1% less than others, and that homes that had laminate flooring and countertops also sold for less.

