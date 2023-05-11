This nutrition company pays employees for working out

The benefits of exercise — stress relief, weight management and overall health — are a great incentive to join a fitness class. An even better one? Getting cash to do it! For the employees at Nutrition Solutions, getting paid to exercise is just one of the perks of going to work.

Chris Cavallini, the CEO of the meal prep company Nutrition Solutions, offers fitness classes to all of his employees two mornings a week. “If they come to those workouts, they are on the clock,” he told CNBC. “They’re getting compensated whatever their pay rate is to be there.”

The company has provided free fitness classes since 2016, and they include activities like group runs and calisthenics. Cavallini’s military background influences his outlook. One of his classes involves “mental toughness training” exercises, including plunging your body into a tub of ice water. (We’ll file that particular one under, “You couldn’t pay us to do that!”)

Overall, the financial incentive has been a tremendous success because the company’s fitness classes regularly pack in up to 40 people, CNBC reported.

It makes sense that a healthy food company would offer this kind of benefit to employees, but are there others that incorporate fitness into their benefits? Yes! If you’d like to work for a business that makes physical and emotional wellness a priority, consider one of these companies.

Microsoft

According to its website, Microsoft will pick up the tab for your annual gym membership — or whatever way you choose to exercise. The company offers employees a reimbursement of up to $1,500 per year for “wellness-related expenses” that help workers stay happy and healthy.

Intuit

The business software company Intuit is so committed to its employees’ mental and physical health that their workers can be reimbursed up to $1,300 for expenses related to their “physical, emotional, or financial well-being.”

Salesforce

People who work at Salesforce are eligible for a monthly $100 reimbursement “for activities that help them, their spouse or domestic partner, and their children be well.” That reimbursement could apply to anything from meditation programs and gym memberships to massages and family cooking classes.

