This wireless security camera is on sale for $35.99

Having added protection at home helps homeowners feel safer and security cameras are an easy, convenient way to keep an eye on a property, especially when you’re when traveling. They also act as deterrents to burglars.

If you’re thinking about buying one ahead of your summer travels, you might consider this deal: Walmart is offering the Topvision Wireless Security Camera online at $94 off the regular price of $129.99 for only $35.99. It just might provide that added peace of mind to truly let go while on vacation, and it definitely won’t cut into your travel budget!

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, it comes highly rated. The HD WiFi, waterproof, battery-operated camera is wire-free, which makes it easy to install. It boasts a 130-degree wide angle view with Smart PIR Body Detection and infrared night vision, so it can detect people and wildlife in range, even in the dark, and will send a notification to your phone. Plus, it works across a wide spectrum of temperatures, from -4 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

This camera can also make it easier for parents to communicate with their children as they play out in the yard. Footage can be stored on the cloud or through a local SD card.

Reviewers liked how clear the footage was and appreciated how easy it was to install. They also enjoyed its intelligent alert system, which lets users set specific triggers for notifications.

To get the deal, simply add to your cart, no discount code is needed. If you think having a security camera would help you feel safer, while at home or on vacation, you might want to act fast. There’s no telling how long this camera will be on sale.

