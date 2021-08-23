Toys ‘R’ Us returning in 400 Macy’s stores nationwide

When Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its U.S. stores in 2018, the nearly-70-year-old toy store chain became a nostalgic memory for millions of children and adults. However, in 2019, a glimmer of hope for fans of the retailer appeared when the company announced it would relaunch as a company called Tru Kids, including pop-up shops and partnerships with other brands.

Earlier this year, WHP Global, a New York-based brand acquisition and management firm, announced it had acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids Inc. with plans to “help grow Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us around the world.”

Those plans are coming to fruition with the announcement of a partnership between Toys ‘R’ Us and Macy’s. Shoppers can find a collection of products online now at macys.com/toysrus. In 2022, the collaboration will begin rolling out an expansive assortment of Toys ‘R’ Us items at more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide.

“Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys ‘R’ Us in the U.S.A. and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way,” Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys ‘R’ Us, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s.”

Browse the online store, and you’ll find that you can search for toys by age, type, brand or character. But what about the lovable giraffe that was the Toys ‘R’ Us mascot? Happily, his return is also included in the plans. When the Toys ‘R’ Us “shop-in-shops” roll out to Macy’s stores nationwide, Geoffrey the Giraffe will welcome them to sections dedicated to different interests and categories. These sections will include interactive experiences, activation centers and iconic elements, too.

“As a Toys ‘R’ Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer said in a statement.

Are you excited about the return of this brand?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.