Crash closes both directions of K-7 in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - UPDATE, 9PM | The Kansas Highway Patrol says a driver tried to make an illegal u-turn along the highway when the driver of the car was struck by two other cars.



Each of the three cars had one occupant. The driver of the car making the illegal u-turn was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.



EARLIER | Both directions of K-7 Highway at 130th Street in Wyandotte County were closed early Sunday night after a three-car wreck.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say injuries were reported in the wreck, which has both directions of the highway closed between 130th Street and State Avenue.

The extent of the injuries wasn’t immediately known.

