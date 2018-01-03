Double lane closure on 10th Street Bridge starts Jan. 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repairs to the 10th Street Bridge will require a double lane closure starting in January.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be doing bridge deck repairs on the eastbound 10th Street Bridge over I-70. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, through Monday. Feb. 26.

According to MoDOT, the repairs will require a double lane closure (intermittent lanes) along eastbound 10th Street. MoDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead and find alternate routes if necessary.

Click here for more information about MoDOT projects.