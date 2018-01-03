Double lane closure on 10th Street Bridge starts Jan. 8

41 Action News Staff
11:04 AM, Jan 3, 2018
2 hours ago

Screenshot courtesy Google Maps

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Repairs to the 10th Street Bridge will require a double lane closure starting in January. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be doing bridge deck repairs on the eastbound 10th Street Bridge over I-70. The work begins at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, through Monday. Feb. 26. 

According to MoDOT, the repairs will require a double lane closure (intermittent lanes) along eastbound 10th Street. MoDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead and find alternate routes if necessary. 

Click here for more information about MoDOT projects.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top