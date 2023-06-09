Trump says aide will be indicted in classified documents investigation

Former President Donald Trump says one of his associates is being indicted in the probe of classified documents.

"I have just learned that the 'Thugs' from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide," Trump stated on Truth Social.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the indictment, citing sources familiar with the matter.

An attorney for Nauta did not comment.

According to CNN, authorities said Nauta helped hide boxes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida before the FBI executed a search warrant at the residence. The Department of Justice said it seized over 100 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago last year.

SEE MORE: This is how Trump's GOP rivals are reacting to his indictment

On Thursday, Trump revealed he had been indicted in the classified documents investigation, slamming the DOJ for what he described as a political persecution.

Trump has not denied having the documents in his possession, but he has claimed that he declassified the documents before he left office.

The former president said he was due in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, June 13.

Trump is the first former president to face federal charges.

SEE MORE: How Trump's federal indictment affects the presidential race

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com