Trump to be arraigned for attempting to overturn the 2020 election

For the third time this year, the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, is bracing for his arraignment.

Trump is due in federal court Thursday after his indictment Tuesday on four felony counts all tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Law enforcement authorities have taken extra precautions, setting up additional barriers around the Washington, D.C., courthouse overnight. The Secret Service is also collaborating with local law enforcement to ensure the security of the surrounding area while causing minimal disruption to normal court proceedings.

The indictment, led by special counsel Jack Smith, accuses Trump of actively attempting to undermine the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and holds him responsible for the events leading to the January 6 insurrection.

Trump is facing charges of conspiring to defraud the United States government, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiring against the right to vote and to have that vote counted.

Trump has continually denied any wrongdoing, and during Thursday's proceedings, he is anticipated to be taken into custody and then present a not-guilty plea before being released.

The arraignment will be overseen by U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadyaha, who joined the bench last year.

Following the arraignment, the case will be handled by Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has already presided over numerous individuals' sentencing in connection with the Capitol riot.

