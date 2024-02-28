Underwhelming Willy Wonka experience ends with upset families

Willy Wonka fans were left disappointed after visiting an event that was marketed as an immersive experience in the magical world of chocolate.

Visitors to the event in Glasgow, Scotland were expecting "interactive adventures" and live performances on Saturday, but were met with a large warehouse room with lackluster decorations.

Stuart Sinclair told The New York Times that he drove two hours to take his children to the event

“There was maybe 20 chairs, a couple of tables and a half-inflated bouncy castle,” he said.

Other families said they waited hours in line, only to be disappointed when they got inside.

“Two Oompa Loompas were handing out candy," Jack Proctor told CNN. "Each kid got a jelly bean each and a lollipop, the adults were told not to touch the sweets.”

As the complaints from attendees grew louder, the organizer canceled the event.

Families were so upset, police were reportedly called, but no action was taken. Families weren't the only people disappointed. Actors who were hired for the event said they were misled.

“The wigs were very cheap,” Jenny Fogarty told the New York Times. “We were just handed an Amazon box that probably arrived that morning.”

In a Facebook post, which has since been deleted, House of Illuminati apologized and offered refunds to all those who attended the event. It's unclear whether the actors will be paid for their time. Fogarty said she still had not received a check.

