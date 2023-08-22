UPS, Teamsters union await final vote on new labor contract

The long battle between shipping giant UPS and its workers could come to an end Tuesday afternoon as the union representing more than 340,000 employees will finish tallying votes on a new contract agreement.

The company reached a tentative five-year agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters at the end of July and members have until today to finish voting on the contract's ratification. Negotiators have called it the "most historic tentative agreement" in company history.

Among other things, the five-year contract includes pay raises for all workers, more full-time jobs, and improved workplace protections, such as adding air conditioning in all new package delivery vehicles. By the end of the contract, the average full-time senior UPS delivery driver would earn around $170,000 annually in pay and benefits.

SEE MORE: Average UPS driver to make $170,000 in pay, benefits with new contract

Unionized UPS workers voted overwhelmingly in June to authorize a strike if the company and its employees could not agree to a new contract by July 31, which would have set the stage for the largest U.S. labor walkout since the 1959 steelworkers strike. But Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said months of negotiations are responsible for $30 billion in new money for workers and rewards them for their continued labor throughout the pandemic.

"We've changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn't require a single concession," O'Brien said in a statement."This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com