1 person dies after falling from Ohio Stadium stands during Ohio State graduation

The Ohio State University confirmed Sunday that one person has died after they fell from the stands in Ohio Stadium during the school's graduation ceremony.

"We are aware of an incident at the stadium during today’s commencement. An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased. We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene," OSU said in a statement.

The university said that counseling and other support services will be made available.

Sunday's spring commencement ceremony kicked off at noon. Around 12,000 graduates were set to receive their diplomas.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, an officer called for help around 12:30 p.m. when the person fell off the stand near Gate 30 in the stadium. The scene where the fall occurred was then cordoned off with police tape as first responders arrived.

No further information about what happened has been released.

This article was produced by Drew Scofield for Scripps News Cleveland.