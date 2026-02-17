18-year-old in custody after running toward US Capitol with shotgun, police say

An 18-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said he ran toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun.

U.S. Capitol police said the man complied when he was stopped outside a public barricade and ordered to drop his weapon.

The man was wearing a tactical vest and gloves, police said. Officers also reported finding a helmet and gas mask inside a vehicle he had parked nearby.

Investigators said the vehicle was not registered to him.

According to Capitol Police, the suspect does not live in the area and has multiple addresses associated with his name, which was not publicly released.

A motive has not been determined.

Lawmakers are on a scheduled recess this week, meaning Congress is not in session.

