Clocks spring forward Sunday. Here’s how it affects your health

Daylight saving time begins this weekend, meaning millions of Americans will set their clocks one hour forward.

Changing the clock has seemingly always generated a lot of debate. Congress has pushed to make daylight saving time permanent. But sleep experts say the better solution would be to eliminate the switch entirely and stay on standard time year-round.

Dr. David Kuhlmann, a medical director of sleep medicine and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation, said permanent daylight saving time would misalign the body’s internal clock with natural sunlight.

“There are three clocks. The clock in the sky, which is the sun, there's the clock on the wall. And then there's your circadian rhythm,” Kuhlman said in an interview with Scripps News. “And what a permanent daylight savings time would do would be to make your sleep be less optimal because alertness is best when it's aligned with the sun."

Kuhlman noted that the United States experimented with year-round daylight saving time during the 1973 energy crisis. The policy, intended as a two-year trial, was abandoned after public backlash over dark winter mornings.

"The best approach would be permanent standard time, which is just to stay in the standard time all year long," he said.

For now, Kuhlman recommends easing into the time change by going to bed earlier to reduce fatigue and avoid the grogginess many people feel the week after the time change.

Only two states — Hawaii and most of Arizona — do not observe daylight saving time and stay on standard time year-round.