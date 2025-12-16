California police find Christmas 'free weed' display that was anything but jolly

It may be the season of giving — but even Santa might draw the line at this. Police in California said they found a Christmas display near a high school giving away jars of marijuana.

The display, which was set up next to an existing sign advertising the local high school's Christmas tree sale, included a cardboard sign that read "Merry Christmas! Free Weed! Organic and Cage Free."

According to a social media post from the Auburn Police Department, there were 29 jars of marijuana next to the sign.

A resident notified police about the display, and officers said it was disposed of responsibly.

"The holidays can be stressful. We get it. But leaving a box of “free” marijuana on the sidewalk is not how you spread cheer to the neighborhood," said the police department on social media. "Surprises are for stockings, not sidewalks."