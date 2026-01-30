Justice Department releases more than 3 million new Epstein-related records

The Justice Department on Friday said it released more than 3 million additional pages of records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Scripps News is going through the latest documents for any new revelations.

The DOJ says the newly published materials include more than 2,000 videos and about 180,000 images.

The records were collected from five primary sources, according to the DOJ: The federal criminal cases against Epstein in Florida and New York, the New York prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell, investigations into Epstein’s death, a Florida case involving a former Epstein employee, multiple FBI investigations, and a Justice Department inspector general review of Epstein’s death.

The release was made under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was passed by Congress in late 2025 and signed by President Donald Trump. It required the DOJ to release all of its investigative files related to Epstein within 30 days. Officials said it did not meet that deadline because of the number of documents it possessed.

The DOJ said some files were not being released, including those that depict violence. The department added that redactions were narrowly applied to protect victims and their families. Some pornographic images were also redacted, with officials saying the department treated all women depicted in such images as victims. The department said notable individuals and politicians were not redacted in any of the released files.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed during a press briefing on Friday that there is an untrue narrative that the files contain hidden evidence of powerful men that the government is choosing not to pursue.

"There's this built-in assumption that somehow there's this hidden tranche of information of men that we know about, that we're covering up or that we're not, we're choosing not to prosecute. That is not the case," Blanche said. "I don't know whether there are men out there that abused these women. If we learn about information and evidence that allows us to prosecute them, you better believe we will. But I don't think that the public or you all are going to uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women."

Meanwhile, officials cautioned that some of the released material may contain false or misleading information, reflecting reports that were investigated but later cleared.