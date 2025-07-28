Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

At least 2 shot, scene contained in shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X on Monday that authorities had neutralized a single suspect in the shooting incident. The scene was considered contained.
Shooting New York City
Angelina Katsanis/AP
The scene on 52nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenue where a New York Police Department police officer was shot, Monday, July 28, 2025, in New York.
Shooting New York City
Posted
and last updated

Officials are investigating a shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan in New York City on Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

According to the Associated Press, who cites individuals familiar with the investigation on condition of anonymity, at least two people, one of them a New York City police officer, have been injured in the incident. The conditions of the victims were not known.

The NYPD confirmed on Monday evening that a single suspect was dead at the scene. The scene was considered contained.

In earlier messages on social media, police warned those nearby to avoid East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, a block in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

Police say heavy traffic and slowdowns were expected where emergency vehicles would be trying to access the area.

According to the Fire Department of New York, a caller reported someone had been shot around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time and summoned emergency services to the Park Avenue office building.

The building houses the headquarters of the National Football League, as well as offices of Blackrock Financial Management and the Blackstone investment company.

Local TV reports showed the building was being evacuated. Those inside the building were leaving with their hands raised.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on social media Monday that FBI assets were now supporting an "active crime scene."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Details about a suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg