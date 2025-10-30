Police search for suspects in $3.2 million jewelry heist at New York home

Police are searching for three people accused of stealing about $3.2 million worth of jewelry and a safe from a Queens, New York, home earlier this month.

Surveillance video from Oct. 16 shows the suspects approaching the home near 160th Street and 84th Drive dressed in construction uniforms, according to the New York Police Department.

🚨WANTED FOR A BURGLARY: On 10/16/25, three unknown individuals entered a home located in the vicinity of 160th Street and 84th Drive by forcibly opening the rear door. Once inside the location the individuals removed a safe and jewelry, valued at approximately $3,200,000. pic.twitter.com/2eYn9jn5Is — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 28, 2025

Investigators said the individuals forced open a rear door, then removed the safe and jewelry. A blue vehicle was later seen backing into the driveway before the suspects got inside and drove away.

Police have not said who the home belonged to or why the victims were keeping that amount of jewelry inside. But no one was home at the time of the burglary, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).