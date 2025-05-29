Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant alleges he sexually assaulted her multiple times

A woman who used to work for Sean "Diddy" Combs testified during his federal criminal trial on Thursday, claiming he sexually assaulted her multiple times and was physically violent with her.

The woman, who worked as a personal assistant and director of development and acquisitions for Revolt Films for a year, is testifying under the pseudonym name "Mia" to keep her identity anonymous. Only the jury was allowed to see her real name on her passport.

Combs, 55, has been charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. He faces a life sentence behind bars and has pleaded not guilty.

Mia provided more insight into the work environment with her role as Combs' assistant, stating it was "chaotic" and "toxic."

She claimed she wasn't allowed to leave his home without permission, and worked so many hours her roommates at the time referred to her as a ghost because she was rarely home.

The jury was provided a list of her job responsibilities that Mia claimed was sent to her by another employee when she first started working for him. Some of the items on the list included: "STAYING WITHIN [Combs]s EYESIGHT (unless he advises otherwise) ALWAYS WHILE ON DUTY, Maintaining [Combs]s daily routine in both professional and private circles from the minute he wakes up in the morning until the moment he falls asleep at night and anticipating his needs, whims, and moods."

Mia said Combs was physically violent with her on multiple occasions. “He’s thrown things at me, he’s thrown me against the wall, he’s thrown me into a pool, he’s thrown an ice bucket on my head,” she said.

In addition to alleged physical abuse, Mia said Combs would "punish" her through public humiliation and verbal threats.

Mia said she and singer Casandra Ventura Fine, known as "Cassie," were "like sisters" and are still close today.

Cassie testified during the first week of Combs' trial, claiming she was subjected to physical, psychological and sexual abuse over the course of their 10-year relationship that ended in 2018.

Mia said Thursday that Cassie and Combs' relationship was "unequal" and that he was "abusive towards her." She said Combs was "in charge" of Cassie's appearance and that she would have to send him photos of Cassie's nails, hair and outfits for approval.

Mia claimed that Combs would take away Cassie's car or jewelry to punish her, that he controlled how often she and Cassie spent time together and that if he couldn't get Cassie on the phone then his employees would bombard her until she answered.

The former assistant said she witnessed Combs attack Cassie all the time, but that she never saw Cassie fight back.

Mia detailed several incidents in which she allegedly saw Combs attack Cassie. During one part of her testimony, she started to get emotional when recalling a time she said Combs went after Cassie and slammed her head against the corner of a bed and blood started gushing out.

She said she thought Combs was going to kill Cassie.

On another occasion, Mia recalled, she was on a trip with Combs and Cassie in Turks and Caicos in 2012. She testified that she was woken up by Cassie running into her room and screaming for help, saying, "he's going to kill me." Mia claimed Combs came banging on her door and she and Cassie ran out of the room and hid on the beach.

When asked why she didn't report the acts of violence to law enforcement, Mia said she believed that Combs' authority and power were "above the police."

