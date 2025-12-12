Suspect charged with shooting Charlie Kirk makes first in-person court appearance

The man charged in the shooting death of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, appeared in a Utah court Thursday, wearing civilian clothing including a dress shirt, a tie, and a pair of dress pants.

Tyler Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder, has appeared virtually during previous hearings.

Thursday, Robinson sat at a table with his defense counsel for a hearing about whether the transcript and audio recordings of previous hearings will be made public. The case is also subject to a so-called “gag order,” which may limit what witnesses and attorneys can say about the case in public.

Robinson was seen before the hearing chatting with people sitting at his defense table, even smiling at times.

According to an order of decorum, media personnel were not allowed to record Robinson as he walked in or out of the courtroom, and they were not to show him in shackles. The established courtroom rules also prohibited any video cameras from capturing footage of Robinson’s family.

An attorney in the courtroom said Robinson’s mother, father, and brother were present in the audience.