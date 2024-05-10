Woman convicted for using Target's self-checkout to steal $60,000 of items

A California woman was convicted after being accused of using a Target self-checkout dozens of times over the course of a year to steal $60,000 worth of items.

Aziza Graves of San Francisco was convicted on 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft and one felony count of grand theft last week. Prosecutors said after the woman picked out items, she would go to the self-checkout, scan each item, insert a "nominal amount, such as a single coin or bill," and then leave the store. The incidents occurred in 2020 and 2021, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said investigators surveilled her several times after she left Target with the stolen goods. They said she would then take the items and sell them to passers-by.

She could get up to three years in prison when she is sentenced on May 24.

"Retail theft continues to have a major impact on San Francisco businesses from the small mom-and-pop corner store to the large retail stores," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers' ability to operate and serve the general public in their area. These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved. This verdict emphasizes that the citizens of San Francisco will not tolerate these offenders who attempt to take advantage of our business community."

Company News Target's new self-checkout rules might be a welcome change Justin Boggs

Earlier this year, Target announced a new self-checkout policy at stores nationwide. The policy now limits self-checkout transactions to those with 10 or fewer items.

Target Executive Vice President Michael Fiddelke said the company lost $500 million more in shrink in 2023 than in 2022. Shrink is the industry term for losses companies incur when products are stolen or not properly sold.