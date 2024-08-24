Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering after hospitalization with West Nile virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci was briefly hospitalized after contracting West Nile virus but is now recovering at home, a spokesperson told multiple outlets.

Fauci, a former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is expected to fully recover.

Currently, there is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile virus.

RELATED STORY | California's Bay Area reports first West Nile virus death in nearly 20 years

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious and sometimes fatal illness.

Symptoms typically include fever, body aches, rash and nausea.

So far this year, there have been 216 cases reported in the U.S., according to CDC data.