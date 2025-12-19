Live Updates: DOJ releases thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epstein

Former President Bill Clinton and what appears to be Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

4:40 p.m.

Numerous pictures show Jeffrey Epstein along with his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell

4:38 p.m.

A message on the DOJ website warns that the search functionality has limitations.

"Due to technical limitations and the format of certain materials (e.g., handwritten text), portions of these documents may not be electronically searchable or may produce unreliable search results."

4:20 p.m.

White House responds to release of Epstein file:

"The Trump Administration is the most transparent in history. By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have. And while President Trump is delivering on his promises, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender. The American people deserve answers.”

Check back for updates as Scripps News continues reviewing the so-called Epstein files for new findings.

How We Got Here

The release of the Epstein files is an effort to comply with a law Congress passed in November requiring the DOJ to disclose records involving Epstein.

Lawmakers forced the bipartisan measure to the House floor through a discharge petition after encountering resistance from Republican leadership.